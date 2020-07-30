Gongsun Li From Honor Of Kings Is Coming To Samurai Shodown

SNK revealed today that the next free DLC character coming to Samurai Shodown will be Gongsun Li from Honor Of Kings. fans of the series have been waiting to see what new characters will be entering the fray, but the vast majority of requests have been to see those from the past who have yet to be added to the current incarnation. So for some, this is a cool addition while for others it's probably going to feel like another delay to seeing more classic characters. Jumping in from the Tencent Games' 5-v-5 MOBA, she comes equipped with her trademark umbrella that does a lot more damage to people than you would expect. In fact, it appears this can take people out a little faster than some of the more impressive weapons in the game. But they come with the caveat that her power and speed aren't as high to match, so you got a fighting chance. The character will officially be made available on August 4th, completely free on all platforms, so at least it won't cost you anything extra to get her. We have her bio below along with a character trailer showing off all her sills.

To reasons unknown to anyone but herself, a dancer from a faraway land makes her voyage to Japan. It is said her performance has the power to entrance and uplift the masses. But few suspect her actual motives, which are to gather evidence against those who's misdeeds towards the public have been kept a secret. To the dancer, allowing ones to steal away others' happiness is a grave sin, and she will stop at nothing for the betterment of the people.