Gotham Knights Receives One More Trailer Ahead Of Release

WB Games has released one more trailer for Gotham Knights, as they are showing off what's new before the game comes out. For those of you who are curious as to what you may be walking into when the game comes out on October 21st, this three-minute video gives you the rundown of everything you need to know. Essentially, a short guided tour of the game's mechanics and other additions. Enjoy the video below as the game drops this Friday.

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes: Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC's Batman Universe: With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families.

Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City: Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.

Unique Character Abilities and Customization: Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons, and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength, and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarterstaff.

Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op: Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.