Gotham Knights Releases New Character Trailer For Robin

WB Games has released a new character trailer this morning for Gotham Knights as we get a better look at their version of Tim Drake as Robin. In this version of Gotham, as the Batman Family carries on through the aftermath of a deceased Batman, we see Drake come into his own as the youngest member of the team. He may have picked up the mantle of Robin, but he's not like Dick Grayson (Nightwing) or Jason Todd (Red Hood), as he has made the title his own in a different way. We get a good look at that fact in the latest trailer, which you can watch down at the bottom. The game will be released for PC and consoles on October 25th, 2022.

As an expert with his collapsible quarterstaff and a specialist in stealth techniques, psychological warfare and deductive reasoning, Robin is a force to be reckoned with. Using teleportation technology from the Justice League satellite, Robin can zap himself across the battlefield, utilizing speed and surprise to his advantage in a fight. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for in natural intelligence, with detective skills that are on par with, if not even better than, Batman himself. Robin deeply believes that Gotham City needs a Batman and aspires to one day take up the mantle himself. And when the time comes, he will be ready.

Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes: Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC's Batman Universe: With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families.

Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City: Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.

Unique Character Abilities and Customization: Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.

Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op: Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.