Gothic 1 Remake Confirmed For Early June Launch

After months of teasing the title, THQ Nordic has confirmed the official launch date for Gothic 1 Remake happening this Summer

Article Summary Gothic 1 Remake launches June with a new trailer revealing modern visuals and enhanced gameplay.

Classic RPG is rebuilt with current-gen tech while preserving the iconic dark atmosphere and narrative.

Explore 50+ hours of branching quests, a living world, and dynamic combat in the Colony of Khorinis.

Choose your faction and shape your story as the Nameless Hero in this faithful reimagining of a legend.

THQ Nordic and Alkimia Interactive have confirmed the official launch date for Gothic 1 Remake, as it arrives in early June. The team dropped a new trailer with the news that the title will arrive on June 5, 2026, along with the launch of a free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait out the next three and a half months for its arrival.

Gothic 1 Remake

The Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by an implacable horde of orcs. King Rhobar II, in need of a large quantity of magical ore required to forge powerful weapons, operates the Khorinis mines with all available prisoners. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier. But something goes wrong. The magic gets out of control, and a mutiny turns the mines into a wild territory now controlled by the most violent prisoners. The King is forced to negotiate with the new owners while the tension between the different factions of the mines increases. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will change absolutely everything.

Faithful Remake: Experience the original 2001 RPG classic fully rebuilt using current-gen technology, preserving its iconic atmosphere while enhancing the gameplay for a fluid and dynamic experience.

Experience the original 2001 RPG classic fully rebuilt using current-gen technology, preserving its iconic atmosphere while enhancing the gameplay for a fluid and dynamic experience. Expansive Gameplay: Immerse yourself in over 50 hours of gameplay, exploring the vast and dangerous world of the Colony. Discover secrets, old and new, challenging combat encounters, and unique NPCs, each with their own story to tell.

Immerse yourself in over 50 hours of gameplay, exploring the vast and dangerous world of the Colony. Discover secrets, old and new, challenging combat encounters, and unique NPCs, each with their own story to tell. Dynamic Living World: Explore a vibrant world where inhabitants go about their daily lives: working, sleeping, eating, and fighting to survive, adding depth and realism to this immersive world.

Explore a vibrant world where inhabitants go about their daily lives: working, sleeping, eating, and fighting to survive, adding depth and realism to this immersive world. Branching Story: Choose which of the three factions to align with, influencing how your abilities and playstyle develop and how this true adventure unfolds.

Choose which of the three factions to align with, influencing how your abilities and playstyle develop and how this true adventure unfolds. Enhanced Combat System: Master a modernized combat system that updates the core mechanics of the original, offering a more fluid and dynamic experience while staying true to its deliberate and tactical roots.

Master a modernized combat system that updates the core mechanics of the original, offering a more fluid and dynamic experience while staying true to its deliberate and tactical roots. Play as the Nameless Hero: Navigate the fate of a lifelong convict who must survive in a treacherous world filled with wild animals, ancient magic, and dangerous foes.

