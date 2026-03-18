Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fictions, lego, LEGO Party, SMG Studio, The Lego Group

LEGO Party! Introduces Bonus Bricks As Part Of Latest Update

LEGO Party! has released a new update this evening, giving players a brand-new set of features, including the all-new Bonus Bricks

Article Summary LEGO Party! Update 1.4 introduces Bonus Bricks and new ways to win Golden Bricks in Challenge Zones.

Enjoy fresh 2v2 minigames, including new twists on Graffeeti, Slide Hustle, Feeling Golfy, and Saucerlord.

Unlock 15+ new minifigures, such as Classic Spacemen colors and the Alien Commander, in the Wardrobe.

Experience more chaos with new dance moves, interactables, and added Brazilian Portuguese language support.

SMG Studio, The LEGO Group, and Fictions have released a new update for LEGO Party!, as players can now look forward to Bonus Bricks. Update 1.4 has been launched for the multiplayer party game, as you'll see these golden bricks pop up at the end of Challenge Zones, as well as several new 2v2 minigames added to the title, a ton of new Minifigures to choose from, and more. We have the details below, along with a new trailer showcasing the new content.

Explore The Bonus Brick Options With Update 1.4

Bonus Bricks! Players may choose to add Bonus Bricks to the end of Challenge Zones! Get whisked away to the Bonus Brick Zone and vote on who gets some additional lucrative Golden Bricks at the end of a Challenge Zone!

New exciting 2v2 versions of Minigames added to Brick Battles & Minigame Rush! Team up in new versions of Graffeeti, Slide Hustle, Feeling Golfy & Saucerlord.

Bust a move and create more chaos with new dance moves and interactable objects added to the Minigame Results

15+ New Minifigures available in the Wardrobe, such as the full suite of Classic Spacemen colours and the Alien Commander.

A new language appears! Brazilian Portuguese is now available as a text option in LEGO Party!

LEGO Party!

LEGO Party! is a four-player party game that's built different! Compete against your friends in wacky Challenge Zones and 60 hilarious minigames from across your favorite LEGO sets like LEGO Pirates, LEGO Space, LEGO Ninjago, and more.Join your friends online, no matter their platform, or get together for a LEGO Party game night. With multiple game modes and tons of minifigures to unlock, you'll have all the bricks to build the ultimate party! Challenge players near or far, customize your character, and compete in a variety of awesome minigames to get as many Golden Bricks as you can, by any means necessary! But beware, watch out for monsters, traps and flying roast turkeys on your way to become the next star of LEGO Party!

Play Your Way : Bring your friends and enjoy the mayhem in couch multiplayer or with cross-platform online multiplayer for up to four players. Whether it's competing for the perfect score in Rocketball, practicing against that pesky kraken in Kraken Up, or boogieing down in Dance Off, you can enjoy LEGO Party! together or solo!

: Bring your friends and enjoy the mayhem in couch multiplayer or with cross-platform online multiplayer for up to four players. Whether it's competing for the perfect score in Rocketball, practicing against that pesky kraken in Kraken Up, or boogieing down in Dance Off, you can enjoy together or solo! Go for the Gold : In LEGO Party! , you have one goal: to become the player with the most Golden Bricks! Use power-ups to gain the advantage and set up traps to sabotage your opponents across a range of customizable LEGO-themed Challenge Zones.

: In , you have one goal: to become the player with the most Golden Bricks! Use power-ups to gain the advantage and set up traps to sabotage your opponents across a range of customizable LEGO-themed Challenge Zones. Everything is Awesome : Put your speed, wits, and LEGO expertise to the test across a variety of crazy minigames. Race to make dinner for aliens, run through collapsing tombs and skid round the track in rally races and so much more across 60 different wildly fun minigames.

: Put your speed, wits, and LEGO expertise to the test across a variety of crazy minigames. Race to make dinner for aliens, run through collapsing tombs and skid round the track in rally races and so much more across 60 different wildly fun minigames. You Do You: With over one billion minifigure combinations from iconic LEGO sets, you can go with a classic look or design your own unique and outlandish minifigure. Show off your creation at the next party!

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