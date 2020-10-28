How To Evolve Galarian Yamask To Runerigus In Pokémon GO

It appears that task-based evolution may become a more common occurrence in Pokémon GO. Niantic has now released two species back-to-back from the Galar region that requires an "adventure" with the Pokémon as your Buddy in order to evolve them: Galarian Farfetch'd, who evolves into Sirfetch'd, and now Galarian Yamask who evolves into Runerigus. Here's how to complete this unique evolution in Pokémon GO and add the Generation Eight species Runerigus to your Pokédex.

Like with Galarian Fartfetch'd's evolution into Sirfetch'd in Pokémon GO, evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus is a simple process that can be done either quickly by trainers in a rush or over a longer period of time for those with a more casual playing style. Here's how to do it:

Make Galarian Yamask your Buddy. Here is where I'd normally say to make sure it's the one you want to evolve, but Niantic only gave every trainer one so far. While it is your Buddy, complete ten raids in Pokémon GO. There is no time limit, with the only limitation that Galarian Yamask must be your Buddy when you complete the raids. For free-to-play players, don't fret. Your Yamask is perfectly fine with waiting to be a Runerigus. (In fact, many players who collect a Living Dex are waiting until next year in hopes that they will receive a second Galarian Yamask so they can evolve their stronger one and keep the other at its base stage.) You can complete these raids at your own pace, using the free daily raid pass. Once you've completed the ten raids, you will see that the "Evolve" button has appeared on your Galarian Yamask. Go ahead and press it and welcome your first (and currently only) Runerigus to your Pokémon GO family.

Happy evolving, fellow trainers!