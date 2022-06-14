Jersey Jack Pinball Announces Toy Story 4 Pinball

Delve into the world of Toy Story, with the voices of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Bo Peep, Duke Caboom, and more. Buzz Lightyear and Woody call out throughout the game with custom narration. The journey is accompanied by an original soundtrack that includes a special rendition of Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me". Experience the light and wonder of this high-flying, combo-filled playfield from JJP's award-winning design team, led by Pat Lawlor — celebrated designer of the best-selling pinball machine of all time, The Addams Family.

Jersey Jack's state-of-the-art platform includes proprietary technology that engages players with an immersive experience, featuring mesmerizinglight shows alongside animations and scenes from the film. Players can send the silver-ball flying off the Duke Caboom jump ramp — just don't let the Bensons block your shot! Blast into the jet bumpers to collect a super jackpot in Buzz Multiball, and aim for the stand-up targets to light Rescue Forky. Hurry up and bash Gabby Gabby into a pinball frenzy on the way to scoring Grand Champion. Take a chance on the spinning wheel to earn different awards like Extra Ball, Tiki Party, Super Loops and more! Start interactive carnival games like Star Adventurer, Dragon Zone, Squirrel Derby, and Flipball on the 10-inch playfield frame display.

A special feature of this high-tech entertainment system is the digital photo booth that takes pictures while you play. Make memories and 'tweet' your high scores! The machine comes fully equipped with Bluetooth audio for wireless listening and Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless over-the-air software updates. Scorbit, a competitive pinball platform and social network, is also included in the package.