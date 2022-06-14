Jersey Jack Pinball Announces Toy Story 4 Pinball
Jersey Jack Pinball revealed a brand new table in conjunction with Disney and Pixar as we're getting Toy Story 4 Pinball. Now you can live out the story with all of your favorite characters from the franchise in this special table featuring an HDTV monitor scoreboard with special animations as you play. The team plans to make only 1,000 Collector's Edition and 5,000 Limited Edition machines as they officially have gone on sale today. The Limited Edition includes blue powder-coated armor, exclusive cabinet artwork, an interactive shaker motor that provides haptic feedback, invisiglass, and individually-numbered edition plaques, with the current retail price of $12,000.
But if you got the cash for it, the Toy Story Collector's Edition includes a super-exclusive Pixar Ball shooter, a fiber-optic LED fireworks topper, red chrome armor, sparkly playfield art, RadCal cabinet art package, mirrored backglass art, external lighting, custom callouts by Bo Peep, all signed by the Jersey Jack team, priced at $15,000. You can read more about them both below along with a trailer showing them off.
Delve into the world of Toy Story, with the voices of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Bo Peep, Duke Caboom, and more. Buzz Lightyear and Woody call out throughout the game with custom narration. The journey is accompanied by an original soundtrack that includes a special rendition of Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me". Experience the light and wonder of this high-flying, combo-filled playfield from JJP's award-winning design team, led by Pat Lawlor — celebrated designer of the best-selling pinball machine of all time, The Addams Family.
Jersey Jack's state-of-the-art platform includes proprietary technology that engages players with an immersive experience, featuring mesmerizinglight shows alongside animations and scenes from the film. Players can send the silver-ball flying off the Duke Caboom jump ramp — just don't let the Bensons block your shot! Blast into the jet bumpers to collect a super jackpot in Buzz Multiball, and aim for the stand-up targets to light Rescue Forky. Hurry up and bash Gabby Gabby into a pinball frenzy on the way to scoring Grand Champion. Take a chance on the spinning wheel to earn different awards like Extra Ball, Tiki Party, Super Loops and more! Start interactive carnival games like Star Adventurer, Dragon Zone, Squirrel Derby, and Flipball on the 10-inch playfield frame display.
A special feature of this high-tech entertainment system is the digital photo booth that takes pictures while you play. Make memories and 'tweet' your high scores! The machine comes fully equipped with Bluetooth audio for wireless listening and Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless over-the-air software updates. Scorbit, a competitive pinball platform and social network, is also included in the package.