Granblue Fantasy: Versus Last Season Two Character Revealed

Cygames and XSEED Games revealed today the last Season Two character coming to Granblue Fantasy: Versus next month. It is now official that Seox will be joining the roster, bringing all the power and the pain you would expect from them to the table. The Eternal character will be available as part of the Character Pass 2 DLC bundle, which you can still pick up for $35 and be able to snag all the other characters included in the pass. Of, if that's not your style, you can pick them up individually for $7. The individual purchase will include the character, a lobby avatar, a 1 Star character icon, and two additional RPG Mode Quests. However, as a bonus for those of you purchasing it on the PS4 will receive a GBVS SSR Character Weapon Draw Ticket as well as Seox's sticker. You can check out the character reveal trailer below as well as more info about them from the team.

Seox, sixth of the Eternals and master of the claw, strikes down his opponents with unrivaled speed. Marred by fate, he dons many masks—both physical and emotional—to obscure his true feelings. But this won't stop him from pressing forward on his journey of atonement. He would venture to the ends of the skies, so long as he is one day able to reunite with the person he holds dear. One of the ten heavenly threats in the sky, the strongest martial arts user "Sis" will be distributed as a playable character in DLC on July 13th! It is an infighter who uses "Rokuzume Muzan", which is derived from various techniques after an attack, and "Shinmon / Shiden", which is an atemi technique, to play with and control the opponent in close quarters battles!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: グランブルーファンタジー ヴァーサス PV#26「シス参戦編」/Granblue Fantasy: Versus PV#26 (https://youtu.be/6inRS8RAwcY)