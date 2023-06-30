Posted in: Cygames, eSports, Games, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2023, GBVSR, Granblue Fantasy, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising To Hold EVO 2023 Open Beta Tourney

EVO 2023 will be getting a special esports tournament on the side as Cygames will hold one for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

Cygames revealed this week that they will be doing something awesome with Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, as we're getting a special tournament. You might be thinking to yourself, "But the game isn't out yet." Correct! This will be an Open Beta tournament, meaning everyone who participates will have access to a limited number of characters to see who the best of the best is with a game that isn't complete, but is finished just enough to hold a competition. Players can register to take part in the event right now, as you can play the Open beta on PlayStation consoles at the end of July, with the big tournament happening at the Cygames booth on August 4th at EVO 2023 in Las Vegas. Youc an read more about the beta and the event below.

"The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising online beta for the PS5 and PS4 platforms will take place over three days, starting with a closed Pre-Access Beta on July 26 PT, before the Open Beta from July 28 until July 30 PT. Only players who have registered will have a chance to participate in the Pre-Access Beta—registration opens at 12:00 midnight, July 5-6 PT. More details regarding the online beta will be announced on the official Granblue Fantasy Versus Twitter account. Secure your spot in the Open Beta Tournament at Evo 2023! On August 4, 2023, an Open Beta Tournament will be held using the beta version of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising at Evo 2023. Registration is now open for any Evo 2023 attendees who wish to participate in the event."

Tournament Schedule (held at the Cygames Booth)

August 4, 2023

2:00 PM – Wave A pools

4:00 PM – Wave B pools

6:00 PM – Wave C pools

August 5, 2023

TBD

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Registration Cutoff Date

11:59 PM, August 2, 2023 PDT

"This 2D fighting game based on the hit mobile RPG from Cygames was an ambitious title that set out to expand the boundaries of the genre. Since 2020, events and tournaments have been held worldwide with the loving support of players and fans alike. And now… the next version of GBVS, revamped with all-new features, has arrived: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Take each character's Skills to the next level. The GBVS experience has been elevated not only visually, but with deeper battle mechanics to outplay and outsmart your foes like never before. In addition to the original cast of 24 characters, even more playable characters will be joining the roster! Experience an abridged version of the story mode from GBVS in addition to a new original story."

