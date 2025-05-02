Posted in: Games, Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: grand theft auto, Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA6

Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed Until 2026, Because Of Course It Is

In what should come as no surprise, Rockstar Games has delayed Grand Theft Auto VI, this time saying it will be released in May 2026

Article Summary Grand Theft Auto VI has been officially delayed, now targeting a release date of May 26, 2026.

Rockstar Games cites the need for extra development time to ensure the game's quality and expectations.

Fans remain frustrated, having already waited a decade since the last major GTA release by Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto VI promises the biggest, most immersive evolution yet, set in Vice City and beyond.

Today in "We Could Have Predicted That" news, Rockstar Games announced the latest release date push for Grand Theft Auto VI. The company posted a notice on Twitter/X this morning, which we have for you below, letting players know the game will not be released until May 26, 2026. And honestly, even that date is suspect considering we've already been waiting a decade for this to come out, so until we're a week out from release, we're not putting any stock into the idea it will be out in about a year. Until then, we're just watching the clock.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.

Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet. Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. With each successive blockbuster entry in the series including Grand Theft: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest selling, most critically acclaimed and influential properties in all of modern entertainment. The most recent iteration in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 190 million units to date. Rockstar Games' blockbuster western series, Red Dead Redemption has sold over 81 million units worldwide to date, with its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, breaking new ground in fidelity and immersion.

