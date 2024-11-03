Posted in: Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: GraviTrax, star wars

GraviTrax Reveals New Star Wars Death Star Action Set

Ravensburger revealed a new GraviTrax set this week as they have taken on the Death Star in Star Wars for a new marble action set

Ravensburger revealed a new set for GraviTrax this past week, as you can now get a Star Wars set based around the Death Star. As you can see from the design below, this set was created to mimic the iconic battle on the outside of the station as the Rebels attempt to run the corridor and blow it up. We have more details about this set for you below as it is being sold exclusively at Target for $80.

GraviTrax Star Wars Death Star Action Set

Experience the epic and spectacular battle between the good and dark sides of Star Wars up close with the ball track system from GraviTrax. Action-packed space duels are brought to life with the GraviTrax Star Wars Deathstar action set. It allows you to discover the legendary encounter between the Empire and the Rebels from Star Wars. With elements and components from GraviTrax in the exclusive Star Wars design, you can create your own exciting GraviTrax tracks. Building tiles feature patterns of the Death Star's surface, and marbles are printed with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Han Solo.

In this set, the GraviTrax base plate presents itself in the impressive shape of the Death Star, which integrates the fascination and adventure of Star Wars into the GraviTrax track. Immerse yourself in an exciting galaxy full of action and excitement and experience the thrill of the Death Star and the building fun of the GraviTrax track up close. Immerse yourself in the fascinating Star Wars galaxy with the elements specially customized in the Star Wars character. The height plates in the shape of the legendary spaceships, the curved bricks with the characteristic structures of the Death Star, and the many action elements in new colors make the GraviTrax track an epic adventure. Exclusive figures of the X-Wing Fighter and the TIE Fighter are included in the GraviTrax Star Wars Edition, which can be perfectly integrated into the track. Create your own epic moments by incorporating these iconic spaceships into action-packed marble run stunts and tricks.

