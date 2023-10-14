Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Greavard, Halloween 2023, Phantump, pokemon

Greavard & Shiny Phantump Come To Pokémon GO For Halloween 2023

Greavard & Shiny Phantump will be released next week in Pokémon GO as part of the anticipated Halloween 2023 Event Part One.

Niantic has announced the first part of its highly anticipated Halloween 2023 event. Let's see what's new, what's Shiny, and more.

Here's what's happening for the Halloween Event Part One in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time Pokémon debut: Greavard, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Greavard can evolve into Houndstone with 50 Greavard Candy, which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy.

Greavard, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Greavard can evolve into Houndstone with 50 Greavard Candy, which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy. Shiny release: Phantump can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Phantump can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Phantump (can be Shiny), Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny and has historically had a boosted Shiny rate), Gastly (can be Shiny), Haunter, Spinarak (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Sandygast will appear as a rare spawn.

Phantump (can be Shiny), Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny and has historically had a boosted Shiny rate), Gastly (can be Shiny), Haunter, Spinarak (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Sandygast will appear as a rare spawn. Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny).

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny). Raids: Tier One: Misdreavus, Shuppet, Drifloon (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Gengar (can be Shiny), Sandygast, Greavard Tier Five: Guzzlord until October 20th (can be Shiny), with Darkrai taking over on October 20th (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Gengar until October 20th (can be Shiny), with Mega Banette taking over on October 20th (can be Shiny)

7KM Gift Eggs: Munchlax (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny)

Munchlax (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny) Event bonus: Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Trainers level 31 and above will receive additional Candy XL for hatching Eggs. Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. 2× Candy for hatching Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases with Shuppet, Banette, and Greavard. A remix of Lavender Town music will play through Halloween. It can also be heard here.

Timed Research: Greavard Timed Research will be available until 8 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31st. This will focus on catching Ghost-type Pokémon and will reward encounters with Greavard and more. Spiritomb Timed Research will be available until 8 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31st. This will reward encounters with Spiritomb and other Ghost-type Pokémon. There will be a paid Timed Research as well. Niantic writes: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Complete the research tasks to earn encounters with Ghost-type Pokémon like Phantump and Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, as well as a Halloween-themed avatar pose! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers can purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."



