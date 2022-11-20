Dune: Spice Wars Adds Air & Sand Update To Early Access

Funcom has added a brand new update to Dune: Spice Wars this past week as Early Access players can download the Air & Sand Update. The update brings about a number of fun little additions as they have decided to make the environment a little bit more challenging. You'll also encounter new flying units that will make things a little easier when out in the middle of the desert, but also have to deal with others who use the same types of units to steal and cause havoc for you. These are just the latest set of improvements to the game as they slowly make their way to releasing the full version. Also, working with developer Shiro Games, the game has made its way to Xbox Game Pass. But don't expect to see any improvement or changes over what's on PC, as it is still an Early Access build.

Flying units add a new layer of strategy to the battlefield, letting you balance desert power with air power using the new Ship and Frigate units, capable of traversing the map without fear of sandworms. While combat may see the biggest changes, the additions and improvements touch on every aspect of the game. As the most recent Dune game and the first in two decades, Dune: Spice Wars weaves the universe's deep lore and themes into its gameplay. In the Air & Sand update for Dune: Spice Wars, players see the expansion of several of these mechanics, such as spy missions, political resolutions, and brand-new Spacing Guild mechanics. Additionally, balancing has been tweaked, quests updated, the UI and multiplayer chat system improved, new village features and Sietches added – the list goes on. Gather intel, garner political authority, make plans within plans within plans, and predict those of your opponents. The Spice War rages on.