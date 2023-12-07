Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: altaria, pokemon, Timeless Travels
Mega Altaria Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Timeless Travels
Mega Altaria returns to Raids, allowing Pokémon GO players to hunt its Shiny form while earning Mega Altaria Energy using these tips.
A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Altaria in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Altaria Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Altaria counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Altaria with efficiency.
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Kyuren: Steel Wing, Glaciate
- Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough
- Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Altaria can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you are able to successfully catch with a Pinap Berry, though, you will earn additional Swablu Candy.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.