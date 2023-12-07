Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: altaria, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Mega Altaria Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Timeless Travels

Mega Altaria returns to Raids, allowing Pokémon GO players to hunt its Shiny form while earning Mega Altaria Energy using these tips.

Article Summary Conquer Mega Altaria in Pokémon GO with top counters like Shadow Metagross and Mega Gardevoir.

Learn tips for Mega Altaria Raids, including the effective Circle Lock Technique for catching.

Two skilled trainers can defeat Mega Altaria, but having three or more increases success chances.

Discover additional non-Shadow and non-Mega Pokémon to efficiently defeat Mega Altaria in Raids.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Altaria in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Altaria Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Altaria counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Altaria with efficiency.

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Kyuren: Steel Wing, Glaciate

Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough

Mamowsine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Altaria can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you are able to successfully catch with a Pinap Berry, though, you will earn additional Swablu Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

