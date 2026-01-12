Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 22cans, Masters of Albion

Masters of Albion Announces Late April Launch Date

Masters of Albion, a reimaginingf of the God Game genre, has been given an official launch date happening in late April on Steam

Article Summary Masters of Albion launches on Steam in late April, bringing a fresh twist to the God Game genre.

Shape society as a benevolent or evil god, managing towns and making world-altering decisions.

Experience unique gameplay blending city building, strategy, town management, and tower defense.

Explore Albion by day, defend against monsters by night, and uncover a rich narrative adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher 22Cans has confirmed the official launch date of their latest game, Masters of Albion. In case you haven't seen this game before, this is a reimagining of the classic God Game genre, where you build up society as you see fit, with you deciding to be good or evil at any point in time. The team dropped a new trailer today with he news that it will be released on PC via Steam on April 22.

Masters of Albion

Masters of Albion is a god game that goes beyond the genre. Mixing strategy with simulation, town management and tower defence, the game takes you into the rich narrative world of Albion. Starting in the undeveloped village of Oakridge, players will step into the body of a god, controlling the town and its citizens, building a small business and completing orders for various customers. But Masters of Albion goes beyond mere city building as it weaves a rich narrative into the gameplay, and offers players the opportunity to enter into the bodies of the people, exploring the world through their eyes, as they tackle challenges and quests, battle with bandits, search for secrets and treasures, and roam freely across the world.

Masters of Albion is a game of two halves, as the days allow for exploration and the cosy pleasures of building houses, painting and decorating, designing all manner of products, customising their workers and heroes, and interacting with the NPCs. But when night falls, the game turns on its head as each town comes under attack from monsters and beasts. Your aim is to complete the tasks given to you each day and survive the nights before you can continue your journey through the story of Albion and the drive to become the Master of the Mask.

Old Albion is gone, swept away by the advance of modern technology. But magic, once forgotten, seeks to return, curling its fingers around the edges of this world and squeezing the life force from its peoples. You play the role of the Chosen One, granted the power of a god, to shape the world as you see fit, in order to defeat an ancient power and a deadly enemy. It is your destiny to defend the people of Albion, and wield the power of the Mask as only a pureblood can.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!