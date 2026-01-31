Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: GreedFall: The Dying World, Spiders

GreedFall: The Dying World Releases New Antagonist Trailer

GreedFall: The Dying World has a new trailer out this week showing off more of the characters for the game before its March launch

Article Summary GreedFall: The Dying World reveals new trailer highlighting major characters and story elements.

Actor Neil Newbon, known for Baldur's Gate 3, stars as main antagonist Kurnaz in this anticipated sequel.

The story is set three years before the original, focusing on a native forced from Teer Fradee to Gacane.

Explore new regions, choose allies, and shape your adventure with deep RPG choices in GreedFall’s world.

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon released a new trailer this week for GreedFall: The Dying World, as they're now showing off characters from the upcomign sequel. Somehow, dropping the "II" off the title has changed things up for the game, and it doesn't quite feel the same, so these kinds of trailers are needed as we get acquainted with the world. This trailer features Neil Newbon, best known for playing Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, as he takes on the role of the game's primary antagonist, Kurnaz. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrive son March 10 for PC and March 12 for consoles.

GreedFall: The Dying World

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever deeper RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

