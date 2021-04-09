GreenPark Sports Collabs With MTN DEW For New Greenie Rush Game

GreenPark Sports has formed a new collaboration with MTN DEW to create a new game by the name of Greenie Rush. The game will have you taking part in various sporting events with a group of green characters who all love to Do the Dew. You can race around a fast-paced obstacle course, or play a giant game of dodge ball with spinning mechanisms and treadmills, or take on a bit of trivia where you'll get asked questions about things happening in the NBA like "Who grabbed the most rebounds?", and "Who racked up the most assists?". The player with the most points at the end of the Greenie Rush wins Fanergy, which can then be used in the game to get new gear. You can download the game right now on iOS and Android as we have a couple of quotes about the collaboration for you below.

"Greenie Rush is something that the team has been hard at work on and is already one of my favorite things to play while in GreenPark," said Ken Martin, Co-Founder and CEO at GreenPark. "It is incredibly exciting that brands are not only taking notice of GreenPark but also believe in what we are building. As we grow as a company, we'll continue to work with brands that make sense for our fans and are able to feature them in seamless integrations." "We're excited to be partnering with PepsiCo on an immersive virtual experience in GreenPark. We want to help extend the equity MTN DEW has built with the NBA. In 2020, MTN DEW announced its title partnership with the NBA All-Star 3-PT Contest, and as the Official Soft Drink of the NBA, MTN DEW will continue to align with the excitement of the 3-point shot throughout the year via media and content executions," said Roshni Cox, Head of Brand Partnerships at GreenPark. "As a sponsor of ultimate fandom, MTN DEW will be able to leverage Green Park to connect and engage with a new generation of NBA fans throughout the season."