GRIDbeat Launches Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

In case you were wanting to try out the game GRIDbeat, you have a chance as the game dropped a free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest

Move, fight, and survive in a rhythm-based cyber-dungeon where every action syncs with the beat.

Explore dangerous data mazes, unlock abilities, and overcome hazards in a pulsing digital world.

Face off against powerful AI bosses and let GRIDbeat's energetic soundtrack guide every move.

Developer Ridiculous Games and publisher Acclaim have released a free demo for the game GRIDbeat ahead of its participation in Steam Next Fest this month. Technically, this game is already out, having launched a couple of weeks ago, so the fact that it has a free demo a week before the event is both perplexing and unnecessary. But if we're being completely fair to the situation, there are a LOT of games that probably shouldn't be in Steam Next Fest, so we'll give it a pass. Enjoy the trailer as the demo is available on Steam now.

GRIDbeat

A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown. You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet's most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you're trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.

Beat-Based Dungeon Crawling: In GRIDbeat!, movement, combat, and interaction all happen on the beat. Every level is a tactical challenge where rhythm equals survival.

Pulse-Pounding Maze Exploration: As you navigate the data labyrinths, keep an eye out for all manner of hazards, including Server Formats that can wipe a level clean.

Evolving Abilities & Power-Ups: Install powerful software tools to help you overcome system threats, uncover secrets and solve challenges.

Cyber.Mind Boss Battles: Defeat powerful AI gatekeepers in intense beat-based battles to continue your journey and reach the final exit port out of the Mainframe.

Step into the Rhythm: GRIDbeat's electrifying soundtrack pulls you into the action, where every move, ability, and attack pulses to the beat. Sync your gameplay with the music and let the soundtrack guide your every step through the grid!

