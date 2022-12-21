GrimGrimoire OnceMore Releases New Trailer With Release Date

NIS America has released a new trailer for GrimGrimoire OnceMore, revealing the official release date for 2023. The company revealed more info about the RTS as you will take on the role of an aspiring mage trying to make it through her first week at the Silver Star Tower, the legendary location of enchanting magic and wonders. Along with the normal version of the game, they also revealed the pre-orders have gone up for both the Limited Edition and Deluxe Edition, both complete with additional content and physical items to make the most of the game. We have more info on the game for you below, along with the latest trailer, as the game will officially be released on multiple consoles on April 4th, 2023. As well as April 7th in Europe and April 14th in Australia and New Zealand.

"As one of the newest students in Silver Star Tower, Lillet Blan is determined to become a great magician one day. But she will soon learn that there's more to this academy than spellcraft and studying. Secrets, dangers, and mysteries that await you in GrimGrimoire OnceMore! From the developers at Vanillaware, the classic PS2 strategy game GrimGrimoire is being remastered for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5! Join aspiring mage Lillet Blan on her journey within the Silver Star Tower, a renowned academy for magicians. All is not what it seems inside the tower walls—mysteries, monsters, and menaces lurk about. Harness the power of magic to dispel the secrets hidden within the tower and discover the truth of the Silver Star Tower!"

Spellbinding Strategy: Magical fantasy meets real-time strategy in this beautifully drawn adventure, filled with classic Vanillaware charm!

Enchanted Enhancements: GrimGrimoire OnceMore expands on the Vanillaware classic with a brand new skill tree, improved user interface, art gallery, and so much more!

Alluring Augmentations: Experience the bewitching adventures of Lillet Blan, now wi