Grimoire Groves Announces Official Steam Release Date

Join a group of witches in the cozy gardening game Grimoire Groves, as the title will officially be released on PC via Steam next March

Article Summary Grimoire Groves launches on Steam, blending gardening and rogue-lite gameplay on March 6, 2025.

Join witches to revive Grimoire Groves with magic, growing plant creatures, and solving mysteries.

Unlock spells, collect items, and enhance your powers as a witch in this enchanting indie game.

Embark on a magical quest to unravel the mystery of the legendary Rainbow Socks in this cozy adventure.

Indie game developer Stardust Games and publisher Wings Interactive have confirmed the official release date for Grimoire Groves. This is a cozy little game where you play as a small group of witches who are trying to restore the titular garden with a mix of knowledge and magic. You have a mix of gardening mechanics with rogue-lite dungeon crawler gameplay for an interesting kind of experience. Enjoy the latest trailer above, as the game will be released on March 6, 2025.

Grimoire Groves

Join the witches in their quest to restore the Grimoire Groves! Master magic, grow cute plant creatures, and discover the mystery of the Rainbow Socks in this cozy, rogue-lite dungeon crawler. The wait is finally over! It's the first day of Primrose's witch apprenticeship. But when she arrives at her aunt Lavender's cottage, the fabled Grimoire Groves are not what she remembers from her childhood: Neither the elemental spirits nor the quirky plant creatures can be found in the forest that once was home to so much magical life.

Master Witch Magic: Unlock and learn new spells to complete your grimoire. Mix and match different spells to find your own brand of magic and master the balance between all four elements.

Unlock and learn new spells to complete your grimoire. Mix and match different spells to find your own brand of magic and master the balance between all four elements. Grow, Forage, and Craft: Discover all that the groves have to offer! Collect fruits, craft new spells and items, and grow plant creatures to repopulate the forest. Honor the witchy tradition of foraging and learn to enhance your powers.

Discover all that the groves have to offer! Collect fruits, craft new spells and items, and grow plant creatures to repopulate the forest. Honor the witchy tradition of foraging and learn to enhance your powers. Befriend the Forest Spirits: Find the fabled forest spirits and give them a new home. Help them restore the balance of the groves by boosting their magical powers, as well as your own, with decorations around your cottage.

Find the fabled forest spirits and give them a new home. Help them restore the balance of the groves by boosting their magical powers, as well as your own, with decorations around your cottage. Unravel the Mystery of the Rainbow Socks: Embark on a journey to recover the most mythical item to ever exist – the fabled Rainbow Socks – as you investigate what disturbed the careful balance of the magical forest.

