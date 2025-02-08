Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grimoire Groves, Stardust Games, WINGS Interactive

Grimoire Groves Updates Release Date By Two Days

Grimoire Groves will be coming out a few days earlier than expected as the team dropped a new trailer revealing the cool news

Indie game developer Stardust Games and publisher Wings Interactive updated the release date for Grimoire Groves, as the game will be coming out just a little earlier than expected. If you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a new cozy title featuring a group of witches who are trying to restore the titular garden. Using your knowledge of magic and gardening skills, you'll delve into this rogue-lite dungeon crawler for a different kind of game. The new release date is March 4, two days earlier than they previously announced. With the new date comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Grimoire Groves

Join the witches in their quest to restore the Grimoire Groves! Master magic, grow cute plant creatures, and discover the mystery of the Rainbow Socks in this cozy, rogue-lite dungeon crawler. The wait is finally over! It's the first day of Primrose's witch apprenticeship. But when she arrives at her aunt Lavender's cottage, the fabled Grimoire Groves are not what she remembers from her childhood: Neither the elemental spirits nor the quirky plant creatures can be found in the forest that once was home to so much magical life.

Master Witch Magic: Unlock and learn new spells to complete your grimoire. Mix and match different spells to find your own brand of magic and master the balance between all four elements.

Unlock and learn new spells to complete your grimoire. Mix and match different spells to find your own brand of magic and master the balance between all four elements. Grow, Forage, and Craft: Discover all that the groves have to offer! Collect fruits, craft new spells and items, and grow plant creatures to repopulate the forest. Honor the witchy tradition of foraging and learn to enhance your powers.

Discover all that the groves have to offer! Collect fruits, craft new spells and items, and grow plant creatures to repopulate the forest. Honor the witchy tradition of foraging and learn to enhance your powers. Befriend the Forest Spirits: Find the fabled forest spirits and give them a new home. Help them restore the balance of the groves by boosting their magical powers, as well as your own, with decorations around your cottage.

Find the fabled forest spirits and give them a new home. Help them restore the balance of the groves by boosting their magical powers, as well as your own, with decorations around your cottage. Unravel the Mystery of the Rainbow Socks: Embark on a journey to recover the most mythical item to ever exist – the fabled Rainbow Socks – as you investigate what disturbed the careful balance of the magical forest.

