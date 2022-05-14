Grounded Has Released A New Update As The Bug Get Revenge

Obsidian Entertainment has released a new free update into the game Grounded as the bugs have a chance to get revenge on you kids. This is basically a chance for the bugs to become a bigger problem if you decide to be that kind of player. If you decide to attack a specific species, let's say an ant, just for the fun of it, there's a chance those insets may be more inclined to come after you more frequently and overwhelm you. There are also several new additions to the game that will help you in your quest to stay alive and help defend your base and yourselves in case you decide you want to provoke an attack. You can read more here as we have a snippet from the Xbox Wire rundown, and you can check out the dev video below.

Newly added to Grounded are three different ways the bugs can get their revenge on players. First, in true Obsidian fashion, there is Faction Reactivity. Bugs will take the fight back to your base when they get tired of you intruding on their territory or killing their kind. The more you annoy a particular species, the more likely they will come knocking at your door. Second, you can decide on what type of bugs you want to draw to you with the Waft Emitter. Throw your pile of collected bug parts from downed creatures into the machine and watch as the blend wafts throughout the yard. This will cause the correlating bugs to become enraged and want to exact revenge on you. Of course, the more you add, the angrier the bugs will be, so keep that in mind and don't just toss piles of parts in without thought.

Rounding out the trio, there are the new MIX.Rs spread throughout the yard. These tanks are mixing some good ol' Raw Science for Wendell's experiments. Players can obtain that heap of Raw Science for their own by turning on the MIX.R, but that will overdrive the system causing it to make a scene. The nearby bugs don't take kindly to what the MIX.R is doing and will do everything they can to destroy it, so it's up to players to defend the MIX.R until its process is over to collect that huge reward of Raw Science from each one.

Building up bases in Grounded will help in your defense against the hordes of insects striking back at players, but the team has also made sure to include some new items for assistance. Players can now upgrade their armor, which ultimately will allow them to decide on a permanent buff like a dust cloud that will release when attacked, or an increase in the amount of damage they can endure. New turrets have been added, such as the Pollen Turret which can help slow down and stun the creepy crawlers as they attempt to tear down bases. The Pebble Turret shoots pebblets at high speeds to help keep the hordes at bay. And the newly added Explosive Burr Traps will lie dormant until players decide to spice things up by strategically placing them and setting them off.