Tapu Bulu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

You'll need your Poison-types to defeat Tapu Bulu as the Island Guardian of Alola makes its return to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Island Guardian of Alola Tapu Bulu, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Bulu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Bulu counters as such:

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Revavroom: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Bulu with efficiency.

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave

Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Bulu can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Bulu will have a CP of 1953 in normal weather conditions and 2442 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

