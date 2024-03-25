Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Obsidian Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: grounded, Xbox Game Studios

Grounded Reveals New Details For Fully Yoked Update

Xbox Game Studios shows off more of the new content coming to Grounded, as players are about to get Fully Yoked this April.

Article Summary Discover Grounded's Update 1.4 with the Ant Queen, new areas, and enhanced gameplay.

New Game+ mode brings unique challenges and backyard remixes to pump up the fight.

Defeat infused creatures for special trinkets with randomized properties in remixed yards.

Use the Yoking Station to upgrade weapons using materials and molars for strength.

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios revealed the next major update coming to Grounded, as the game is about to get Fully Yoked. Technically called Update 1.4, this will bring a number of new challenges, areas, and various content to the game that will expand the backyard like never before. Among the updates are the Ant Queen, more content to New Game+, full Japanese voiceovers, new items to work with, more technology and weapons to make, and a host of other things that will make it more exciting to explore while also giving you the creeps when you run into a lot of specific creatures. We have snippets from the Xbox Wire reveal below.

Grounded – The Reign of the Ant Queens

First up, let's talk ants. Each of the three ant colonies in Grounded now has a royal leader you can meet, the Ant Queen, who can be found deep within their respective hills. You will face a crucial decision with each queen: to befriend or betray her with a delectable offering. The path you choose determines not only the unique rewards you'll receive but will also shape how the entire colony reacts to you. But tread carefully – some decisions have ripple effects that might not be immediately obvious…

The Backyard, Remixed

Ready for a backyard makeover, Grounded style? The New Game+ mode brings a thrilling twist to every corner of your backyard, heightening your gaming experience with unique challenges. Each playthrough morphs the backyard in astonishing ways, introducing a multitude of new system enhancements. Accessing this mode isn't a walk in the yard – you'll need to conquer the Broodmother, Mantis, and Wasp Queen, and emerge victorious in the Javamatic fight. After defeating those bosses, players can choose to leap into an alternate dimension courtesy of Wendell's new creation; the REMIX.R. Expect different creature spawns, tougher bosses, and a host of eerie anomalies and hidden secrets in these otherworldly dimensions.

In a remixed yard, be prepared to face creatures infused with the essence of Raw Science. These beasts aren't just tougher – they're quicker, stronger, and have unique abilities that elevate the challenge. But fear not! Defeating these infused creatures rewards you with special trinkets, also infused with Raw Science. These trinkets come with random, unique properties, offering a myriad of ways to enhance your character. Keep an eye out for Ominent Badges and new BURG.L Chip Trinkets as they too will have randomized properties to give you more options on how to build your character. To get more powerful, you will need to purchase the Yoking Station from the ASL (Advanced System Library) in remixed yards. Here, you can level up your weapons to previously unimaginable strengths. Be prepared to scour these new realms for unique materials required for these upgrades. Don't forget to keep collecting molars, now hidden in randomized spots in remixed yards. Staying as mighty as the backyard's inhabitants demands constant strength upgrades, and these molars are key.

