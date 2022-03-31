GTFO Reveals New Content Roadmap For 2022

10 Chambers revealed their latest plans for GTFO as they have set up a roadmap for the rest of 2022 and the content on the way. The team have been enjoying the results and activity for the game every since they launched Version 1.0 back in December, and it looks like they will be capitalizing on it next month as they have a new rundown coming on April 13th. As you can see int he graphic down at the bottom, there will be a number of new additions on the way with several new audio logs and dangers added to the game. Plus it appears there will be two more added to the game sometime this Summer, which they have yet to name but it looks like they're going to have ready to go. Hee's a quote from he team about the new content on the way.

"We think the Rundown system works great for GTFO as it allows us to constantly throw new challenges and dangers at our community – giving them a fresh experience every time they pick up a new Rundown. It keeps GTFO progressing, and that is more true than ever with the content we're planning for this year – GTFO will look… different!" says Robin Björkell, Communications Director at 10 Chambers. "Looking back at the Early Access launch and how challenging GTFO was, it was indeed intended to be that hardcore experience – and still is. However, what we did change with the Version 1.0 launch is how we teach the players to play GTFO in the right way to manage that difficulty better. And that has given results with 3.5 times more players successful in beating the first expedition when comparing the Early Access launch with Version 1.0. GTFO is supposed to be a challenge but never unfair; we need to give players the chance to learn the ropes."