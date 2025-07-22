Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Guardian Tales

Guardian Tales Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Limited-Time Event

Guardian Tales has an anniversary happening right now, as the Fifth Anniversary event has kicked off today with some rewards and more

Article Summary Guardian Tales marks its Fifth Anniversary with special events, rewards, and festive in-game content.

Players can claim 3,000 free gems and up to 150 free summons just for logging in during the event period.

Two exclusive attendance events offer costumes, cards, crystals, and more collectible rewards to earn.

New hero Squirrel Chriselle joins the roster, with unique story quests and Myth form available for a limited time.

Kakao Games has revealed its plans for the Fifth Anniversary of Guardian Tales, as they've launched a new event with rewards and activities. This is the basic kind of stuff you would expect as they have log-in bonuses, two different events happening over the next couple of weeks, free summons to collect, and more. All with a bit of a birthday theme you'll see sprinkled throughout the game for the fans. We have the finer details and a special trailer above as the content is live.

Guardian Tales – Fifth Anniversary

Filled with puzzles aplenty, lush environments to explore, and even a magical school to jump into, Guardian Tales is the perfect game to enjoy on a relaxing summer's evening. Commemorating five years of stunning adventures, thrilling collaborations and so much more; Guardian Tales has plenty to shout about for this half-decade celebration. Included in the festivities are:

3,000 free gems for anyone who logs in after the update

150 free summons Players can summon 10 times a day for 5 days (up to 50 free spawns) for normal summons. They can also get 100 Selectable Summon Controllers via 5th Anniversary Special Attendance Event

Two attendance events! Hidden Treasure of the Hill – Filled with costumes, cards, and all sorts of other collectables, including a limit breaking hammer! The Fifth Anniversary Festival – books of blessing, Hero Crystals and so much more, this is the event of the season for Guardian Tales aficionados.



Not only that, but a new hero will be joining the Guardian Tales team. The free-spirited Squirrel Chriselle and her Myth form will be bringing plenty of nutty madness to the knights of Kanterbury. Players will also be able to experience the fifth Anniversary Hero, Chriselle's Memorial Short Story, a limited time event shop and a Guardian Tales Speedy Quiz for more incredible rewards.

