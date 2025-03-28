Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Guidus Zero, Izzle

Guidus Zero Has Been Released For Steam in Early Access

Guidus Zero is available right now on Steam in Early Access, while the team continues to work on the game for a formal release

Article Summary Guidus Zero released in Early Access on Steam, offering a thrilling roguelike experience.

Explore the mysterious Scar, battling enemies and uncovering hidden treasures.

Master real-time grid-based action with precision moves to dodge enemy attacks.

Unleash spirit powers and defeat corrupted foes deep within the Scar's chaos.

Developer Izzle and publisher Com2uS have released their latest game, Guidus Zero, on Steam, as you can play the game in Early Access. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an action roguelike that's founded in grid-based combat, as you essentially descend into a giant sinkhole, battling enemies and collecting treasures along the way. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is still being worked on for a full release.

Guidus Zero

Guidus Zero is a real-time grid-based action roguelike game. Explore the sinkhole known as the "Scar" to search for spirits and treasure chests, and defeat the corrupted enemies and bosses as you strive to reach the deepest floor of the Scar, where the source of chaos awaits. Long ago, during an era of racial wars fought to control the continent, a massive sinkhole suddenly appeared at its center. Born for unknown reasons, what secrets does this mysterious sinkhole hold? Join the famous explorers of the continent and dive into the unknown to uncover the secrets of the Scar.

Real-Time Grid-Based Action: Guidus Zero is a real-time grid-based roguelike game where you navigate the field in four directions. Pay close attention to the positions of enemies and their attack ranges. Time your moves precisely to dodge all enemy attacks and aim for a no-hit clear.

Guidus Zero is a real-time grid-based roguelike game where you navigate the field in four directions. Pay close attention to the positions of enemies and their attack ranges. Time your moves precisely to dodge all enemy attacks and aim for a no-hit clear. Spirit Power and Treasure Chests: While exploring the Scar, you will come across relics imbued with mystical powers and receive blessings from spirits that aid you in combat. Forge strong bonds with them to unleash even greater power.

While exploring the Scar, you will come across relics imbued with mystical powers and receive blessings from spirits that aid you in combat. Forge strong bonds with them to unleash even greater power. Enemies Corrupted by Black Blood: A dark aura rises from the deepest parts of the Scar, bringing forth corrupted enemies. Defeat various enemies and powerful bosses as you descend to the deepest floor of the Scar. The secrets of the Scar and the source of the dark aura await you there.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!