Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds Announced For August

ArenaNet has confirmed the next major expansion for Guild Wars 2, as Janthir Wilds will take over the game this coming August.

ArenaNet revealed the latest expansion that's coming to Guild Wars 2, as players will soon be able to enter the Janthir Wilds this Summer. The fifth official expansion will bring players to a new location with a lone-requested feature, as you'll be getting Homesteads for your characters. Which you'll be able to customize in a few different ways. You'll explore the region of Janthir, which is far more primordial and comes with creatures you never expected to see. Including an enhanced Warclaw mount. We have more details below as the content will be out on August 20, 2024.

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds

For the first time since launch, a new weapon type will be added for terrestrial combat. The two-handed spear will become available to all nine of the game's professions. Each profession will use their spear differently, be it ranged or melee, and provide a multitude of new skills to further enhance player skill customization and gameplay builds. The three planned major future updates will launch at no additional charge and continue to add new experiences: an additional map, a new Raid, new rewards (including new earnable items in the Wizard's Vault), and a new PvP game mode will arrive in the following months and into 2025. The expansion's all-new story begins in the wake of the events of Secrets of the Obscure. Together with the Astral Ward and a council of nations from across Tyria, players will journey to Janthir and make contact with the Lowland Kodan, the tribal, pastoral residents of this rugged region, learning about their culture, and discovering the secrets of a primordial magical threat wreaking havoc in the depths of the wild.

Two new explorable maps will be available on August 20, the bucolic Lowland Shore and the tempestuous Syntri, with a third to follow in future updates. Land spears: Once ruling solely in the underwater domain, spears are heading above the waves. Each of the game's nine professions will wield their spear in different ways, showcasing their talents through unique skills that provide enticing new gameplay possibilities. Anyone with a Guild Wars 2 account can partake in a beta to try out the new spear gameplay from June 27-30.

Once ruling solely in the underwater domain, spears are heading above the waves. Each of the game's nine professions will wield their spear in different ways, showcasing their talents through unique skills that provide enticing new gameplay possibilities. Anyone with a Guild Wars 2 account can partake in a beta to try out the new spear gameplay from June 27-30.

New and improved Warclaw: Bursting from the World-vs-World game mode, the Warclaw will join player mount stables as a new option for exploring the mountains and river valleys of Janthir, using its unique double-jump ability to navigate tough terrain

