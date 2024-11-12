Posted in: ArenaNet, Games, Guild Wars 2, Video Games | Tagged: Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds – Godspawn Arrives Next Week

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds has a release date as the latest Godspawn expansion will be released next week with a ton of new content

ArenaNet revealed the official release date of the next Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds expansion called Godspawn, which will be released next week. This new addition brings with it new elemental beings, a new landscape, a massive battle for up to 50 players, and more. We have more details from the team about what to expect here, along with the latest trailer for the content. Godspawn will be released for the game on November 19, 2024.

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds – Godspawn

After coming face-to-face with the massive elemental beings known as titans, players will work with their Kodan allies to track down these behemoths to stop the chaos that looms over Janthir. A new legendary weapon, the Klobjarne spear, will give players six different possible looks for the blade as they jump into combat. Additionally, for the first time in five years, a new raid arrives in the game. Intrepid groups of up to 10 players will climb Mount Balrior to face off against the titans of Janthir in a challenging gauntlet of encounters that will reward them with some of the content's marquee items and cosmetics.

In addition, a new Convergence encounter will be added to the game. First introduced as a new activity in Secrets of the Obscure, the Janthir WildsGodspawn Convergence allows up to 50 players to encounter a reinterpretation of the titan Decima, showcasing the large-scale, multi-objective PvE events Guild Wars 2 is known for. Outside of battle, the new Sea Wave Glass weapon set joins a suite of new relics to enhance character customization, while a refreshed season of rewards in the Wizard's Vault includes the Rot Stalker skin for armor and boots. On the homestead front, new decorations and crafting recipes will be available for players to further customize their living space when they are not saving the world.

