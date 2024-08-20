Posted in: ArenaNet, Games, Guild Wars 2, Video Games | Tagged: Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds Releases New Launch Trailer

Guild Wars 2 has released their latest paid DLC content with Janthir Wilds, as you can see more of what's there in the latest trailer

ArenaNet has released the latest piece of content for Guild Wars 2, as Janthir Wilds is now live, along with a new launch trailer. Those of you willing to pay the $25 will see a number of additions, including Homesteads, a new World Boss Event, a Warclaw Moount update, the Kodan Spear Mastery, and more. We have more details for you below and the latest trailer above.

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds

Homesteads: Janthir Wilds will grant players a plot of land and their own housing space to decorate and customize, with the freedom to place objects and props through a brand-new set of tools. The expansion will launch with over 300 individual decoration items, with more to come in following updates. Featuring a mount stable, room for alternate characters to hang out, and resource-gathering improvements, homesteads will provide a new way to express personal identity in the world of Tyria.

Janthir Wilds will grant players a plot of land and their own housing space to decorate and customize, with the freedom to place objects and props through a brand-new set of tools. The expansion will launch with over 300 individual decoration items, with more to come in following updates. Featuring a mount stable, room for alternate characters to hang out, and resource-gathering improvements, homesteads will provide a new way to express personal identity in the world of Tyria. Kodan Spear Mastery: For the first time since launch, all character professions will gain access to a new weapon type, including new combat skills. The spear is the primary armament of the Lowland Kodan, Guild Wars 2 's humanoid bear race, and they will teach players a bevy of new abilities with which to fight the hostile denizens of Janthir while also expanding character gameplay build possibilities.

For the first time since launch, all character professions will gain access to a new weapon type, including new combat skills. The spear is the primary armament of the Lowland Kodan, 's humanoid bear race, and they will teach players a bevy of new abilities with which to fight the hostile denizens of Janthir while also expanding character gameplay build possibilities. Warclaw Mount Update: Previously occupying a niche for World vs. World competitive game modes, the newly updated warclaw mount provides additional opportunities for exploration in the open world via a new mastery track. Once fully trained, this large cat doesn't take fall damage, can leap multiple times in the air, uses its sharp nose to sniff for treasure, and employs its chain pull skill in combat against enemies while also allowing its rider to throw lances from the saddle.

Previously occupying a niche for World vs. World competitive game modes, the newly updated warclaw mount provides additional opportunities for exploration in the open world via a new mastery track. Once fully trained, this large cat doesn't take fall damage, can leap multiple times in the air, uses its sharp nose to sniff for treasure, and employs its chain pull skill in combat against enemies while also allowing its rider to throw lances from the saddle. New World Boss Event: The primordial energies of Janthir have drawn massive entities known as titans to its rocky shores. This dual-threat encounter will challenge upwards of 50 players to put all their new skills to use in the kind of massive, signature epic showdown that Guild Wars 2 is known for.

The primordial energies of Janthir have drawn massive entities known as titans to its rocky shores. This dual-threat encounter will challenge upwards of 50 players to put all their new skills to use in the kind of massive, signature epic showdown that is known for. New Convergences: Arriving with the first content update post-launch, this 50-player instanced game mode introduced in Secrets of the Obscure returns with new epic encounters against Janthir's aforementioned elemental-infused titans.

