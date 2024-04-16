Posted in: ArenaNet, Games, Guild Wars 2, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Super Adventure Festival 2024

Guild Wars 2 Launches Super Adventure Festival 2024

Guild Wars 2 has a new event happening right now, as players can get involved with the Super Adventure Festival 2024 until early May.

Article Summary ArenaNet and NCSoft kick off Guild Wars 2's Super Adventure Festival 2024, live until May 7.

Super Adventure Box offers a nostalgic, retro gaming-inspired experience with exclusive rewards.

Players will navigate unique challenges with a special skill set, including two different modes.

Join the quest to save Princess Miya, battle foes, collect baubles, and avoid running out of lives.

ArenaNet and NCSoft have launched a new event in Guild Wars 2, as they have brought back the Super Adventure Festival for another fun gathering. Running until May 7, players of any level can enter the Super Adventure Box. There, they will enter a retro gaming-inspired journey that will give you some fun activities to yo as well as claim unique weapons, guild hall items, skins, and more unique things exclusive to the fest. We have more info below as the fest is now live.

Guild Wars 2 – Super Adventure Festival 2024

When you enter the Super Adventure Box, you will have a different skill set. The new skill bar will help you navigate this different game mode. While you're inside the box, you won't take damage from falling, and you can't use gliders or mounts. But you'll find that you're much bouncier than you usually are! There are two complete worlds you can trek through, and two extra gameplay modes that can modify your adventure: Exploration Mode and Tribulation Mode. If you prefer a laid-back adventure, you can enable Exploration Mode, which will give you some assistance traversing jumping puzzles. If you're yearning for a punishing challenge, activate Tribulation Mode…at your peril.

The journey begins in World 1. You are sent on a heroic path to save Princess Miya. Your starting weapon is a stick, but you'll be able to buy other combat options and tools from friendly shopkeepers found in the worlds you're exploring. Make sure to keep an eye out for little wooden doors! When you obtain new weapons from merchants inside the Super Adventure Box, they'll give you new ways to destroy enemies and objects. You can even use bombs to find hidden rooms packed with baubles.

Bounce your way into a sunny glade, and don't forget to fell every enemy on your way! You'll need all the baubles you can get your hands on. Every time you get hit by an enemy, you will lose a portion of your hearts, so be sure to dodge. When your hearts are empty, you'll lose one of your lives. As long as you have lives left, you'll revive at the last checkpoint you reached. If by chance you have no lives left, worry not; simply purchase a Continue Coin from Moto. Just don't mind the lava.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!