Guild Wars 2: Secrets Of The Obscure To Launch The Realm Of Dreams

Guild Wars 2: Secrets Of The Obscure will launch the second part of content this week, as The Realm Of Dreams comes out on Tuesday.

Article Summary Guild Wars 2 unveils The Realm of Dreams, free new content for expansion owners.

Explore Nayos, challenge new bosses, and experience the Kryptis invasion.

New weapon proficiencies, legendary gear, and first tier Obsidian armor set arrive.

Toughen up with the Temple of Febe Strike Mission Challenge Mode and new Ranger pet.

NCSoft and ArenaNet have revealed the next major content update for Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure, as players will get The Realm of Dreams this week. This is the second piece of content to come from the expansion, giving players a ton of new content totally free to those who own the expansion. Within it, you'll have a new section of Nayos to visit, a couple of new major bosses to contend with, an expanded piece of the Kryptis invasion storyline to play out, a new Ranger pet, and more. We have more info and the trailer here as it will all be released this Tuesday, February 27.

Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure – The Realm of Dreams

A new section of Nayos, home to the dreaded Kryptis, will be accessible for players to explore as they seek to prevent Tyria from falling to this otherworldly enemy. Two new legendary bosses will begin to appear in Convergences, a 50-player combat feature introduced in November's Through the Veil update. To aid in the fight, each profession will gain the use of a new weapon proficiency that they previously could not wield, providing new skills and build possibilities. A new legendary relic and the first tier of the new legendary Obsidian armor set are also powerful new gear rewards.

Along with continuing the story of the Kryptis invasion, The Realm of Dreams contains a refresh of the Wizard's Vault to provide new items and rewards for players to augment their play style, while the Temple of Febe Strike Mission welcomes Challenge Mode, a harder difficulty option for the truly adept. Along with a new Ranger pet and an expansion of the Astral Ward Mastery line, this update sets the stage for the thrilling Secrets of the Obscure finale later this year at no additional charge to expansion players.

