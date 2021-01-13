Guild Wars 2 Starts Second Chapter Of The Icebrood Saga

ArenaNet has released a new update into Guild Wars 2 as they kick off the second chapter of the multi-part finale of The Icebrood Saga. Episode Five will officially kick off in the game on January 19th, and with it comes a number of additions and changes to the game, which the devs have documented below. It also comes with the news that all four chapters of Episode Five will be free for all players who own Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire and log in upon its release. So some good news for those who get the game fresh and want to catch up. Meanwhile, the third chapter, Balance, will launch in March 2021, but the details behind it have yet to be released. We have a trailer you can check out for the latest trailer down at the bottom before it launches next week.

Fire and furious apocalypse arrive in Tyria, threatening to tear the land apart, and the Commander's tenuous alliance with the icy whispers of Jormag will be tested like never before. Four new Dragon Response Missions will be available in Thunderhead Peaks, Fields of Ruin, Lake Doric, and Snowden Drifts as the threat from the Elder Dragon of Fire and Conflagration grows more acute, with optional challenge modifiers to ramp up difficulty and lead to greater loot again available to the brave and skilled. Faction recruitment also makes a return, with two new groups of allies joining the fray to stop Tyria unraveling beneath the shadows of Primordus and Jormag. The first will be available at release, with the second arriving a few weeks later alongside a new craft-able second tier of the Dragonslayer weapons from Chapter 1. A new faction-specific longbow and infusion each round out the rewards players can chase in this release.