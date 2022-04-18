Rockstar Games Edits Out Transphobic Content From Grand Theft Auto V

One of the many things Grand Theft Auto V came under fire for since its release was some of the content found in the city. Like previous entries in the series, Rockstar Games decided to make "the streets" pretty raunchy, and often you hear NPC characters saying some nasty commentary as you just walk by them, let alone what they say if you shove them or run a car into them or hold them at gunpoint. The pressure to change it has only escalated over the years with LGBTQIA+ groups pointing out all of the homophobic and transphobic content in the game that, for lack of a better term, was simply unnecessary and only added there for shock value. Especially in the era of Twitch streaming where you have communities like NoPixel, who have RP characters in the city all day from different walks of life having to hear that content.

Well, it appears Rockstar has finally taken the initiative almost nine years later to clear out a lot of that content from the main game as well as GTA Online. The news comes from two different sources, the first being on Reddit where a user named JamesProspero pointed out that some of the in-game assets had been changed in the new Premium Edition, specifically on one of the Captain Spacetoy figures on the wall of a house where it has now been removed. The second was noticed by Kirsty Cloud, which we have the start of her Twitter conversation below. Cloud helps to run the fan community GTAnet, and pointed out that the "drag queens" that used to spawn outside a specific bar no longer exist.

In new-gen GTAV/GTAO, Rockstar appear to have disabled the trans caricatures or "drag queens" from spawning outside Cockatoos. This could be following a plea from OutMakingGames last year. I hope this provides comfort to anyone who felt these NPCs depicted harmful stereotypes 🏳️‍⚧️ — Kirsty Cloud (@kirstycloud) April 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

To be clear, this isn't a total scrub of offense content in Grand Theft Auto V, a lot of the foul language and derogatory terms across the board are still in the game. For those of you who are about to go off on a rant thinking that Rockstar is now making the title PG, a lot of nastier and hostile content is still here based on livestreams of what people have been seeing in GTA Online. But until someone actually does a ROM hack to search the coding and see if it was completely removed, there's still probably a chance it all still exists, it's just been made inaccessible. We'll see if this is the start of more changes to come in future patches.