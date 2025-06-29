Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blindflug Studios, Ground of Aces

Ground of Aces Confirmed For July Early Access Release

Ground of Aces has confirmed that it will be coming out for PC in Early Access, as the game arrives on Steam in mid-July.

Article Summary Ground of Aces launches in Early Access on Steam for PC in mid-July, developed by Blindflug Studios.

Command a World War II airbase, manage crews, and lead British RAF forces through historic wartime events.

Enjoy free-form base building inspired by Rimworld and Hearts of Iron IV, with unique comic-book art style.

Collect iconic WWII aircraft, send pilots on critical missions, and experience your crew’s personal stories.

Indie game developer and publisher Blindflug Studios confirmed an Early Access release date for Ground of Aces. The game was announced over a year ago as being in development, and at that time, they were eying a 2024 release. But schedules don't always go to plan as they hit a few more testing phases, and they even released a demo for Steam Next Fest for people to try out the wartime strategy base-building game. Now we know the game will arrive on Steam on July 10, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer until then!

Ground of Aces

Ground of Aces puts players in command of an airbase during World War II, where they must build, manage, and lead their base through the hardships of war. The Early Access version features the British Royal Air Force as the first playable faction and offers a wide selection of iconic British aircraft to collect for your base. Ground of Aces will offer players a unique view into World War II, highlighting the challenges faced by air bases and their crews, including historic events such as the Battle of Britain. It is inspired by free-form base-building games like Rimworld and Going Medieval, as well as historical strategy games like Hearts of Iron IV. The art style will pay homage to the "ligne claire" style of Franco-Belgian comics like Biggles and Buck Danny.

Engulf yourself in the Second World War : Step into the shoes of an air base commander and witness the war from a new perspective. Build and defend your base, send pilots on critical missions, and play a vital role in shaping the war effort.

: Step into the shoes of an air base commander and witness the war from a new perspective. Build and defend your base, send pilots on critical missions, and play a vital role in shaping the war effort. A base builder at heart: Design and expand your air base with complete freedom. Your base is laid out by your own choices and thus unique.

Design and expand your air base with complete freedom. Your base is laid out by your own choices and thus unique. A dream for aviation enthusiasts: Take command of a fleet of historically significant aircraft. Carefully select the right planes for each mission, maintain your fleet, and ensure your base is always ready for action.

Take command of a fleet of historically significant aircraft. Carefully select the right planes for each mission, maintain your fleet, and ensure your base is always ready for action. Your crew's personal stories: Your crew is more than just numbers—they are individuals shaped by war. Witness their struggles and triumphs, and feel the weight of every loss.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!