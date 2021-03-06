Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga Episode Five Drops March 9th

ArenaNet will drop the fifth episode of Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga into the game on March 9th, along with a bunch of new content. The latest chapter is titled Balance, and as it arrives next Tuesday with brand new content for the game, it will have you digging into a lot of storylines as they build to the climactic conclusion commences. For those of you looking to catch up, all four chapters of Episode 5 will be free for all players who own Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire and log in upon its release. For those of you looking ahead, the fourth chapter, Judgement, will launch in late April 2021.

Jormag is as deadly and corrupted as their twin, Primordus. There is no peace in this balance–only a terrible push and pull of opposing elemental magics, each laying claim to the unstable territory between them. Something must give, and you can only hope it's something you can bear to lose. Three new Dragon Response Missions will be available in Caledon Forest, Bloodtide Coast, and Fireheart Rise, where the devastation wrought by the Elder Dragons Jormag and Primordus has left the countryside in calamity. A new story mission will shine the spotlight on Braham, whose bond with the Spirits of the Wild will move him one step closer to fulfilling his destiny. Faction recruitment continues, with the elusive Tengu availing themselves to the fight while also making their unique weapons available to their new allies. Three additional factions will become available after the episode releases, with a new one arriving every two weeks until April 20. Episode 5's Dragonslayer weapons will reach a new third tier, bestowing their ultimate power to their wielders, while a new unique skritt scepter will sparkle alluringly for those who desire more shiny baubles for their weapon inventory.