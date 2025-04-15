Guild Wars Receives New Update As Part Of 20th Anniversary

Posted in: ArenaNet, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Guild Wars

Guild Wars Announces 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection

Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Guild Wars, the game has a new update out giving players some special additions to the MMORPG

Article Summary Celebrate 20th Anniversary with the Guild Wars Masterpiece Collection featuring all campaigns and expansion.

New update introduces rare promotional items as enemy drops and festival-exclusive minis for a limited time.

Enhance combat with "of the Profession" weapon upgrades, offering new build possibilities and visual effects.

Game Director praises player support as Guild Wars hits 20 years of continued updates and content.

ArenaNet has revealed a new edition of Guild Wars, as the 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection arrives with a new update. First off, this new edition celebrates the game's anniversary with a ton of content all packed into a single release, made specifically for those who don't already own the game. Meanwhile those who so will see a special update added to the title, which we have mroe info about below.

Guild Wars: The 20th Anniversary Masterpiece Collection

This includes all three of the game's campaigns (Prophecies, Factions, and Nightfall), the Eye of the North expansion, and the Bonus Mission Pack. On top of the new version, the game is receiving a new content update. Many promotional items which heretofore were only obtainable as pre-order and territorial bonuses from the mid-2000s will now be added as rare drops from high level enemies in the game world. Additionally, a selection of previously limited-release minis can now be obtained as non-tradeable items from Merrise in Embark Beach as part of the in-game Anniversary festival until May 6.

Finally, new weapon upgrades for main-hand weapons will also be included in the rare drop tables; these "of the Profession" modifiers will set the level of the named profession's primary attribute to as much as 5, even if you wouldn't normally have access to that attribute, granting new build possibilities to established characters. The modifiers will also cause the weapon to which they're applied to create glowing streaks in the color associated with their profession.

"It's very rare for any game to reach 20 years of operation," said Guild Wars Game Director Stephen Clarke-Wilson. "It's a testament to the support and love from players across the decades that we're still able to add new updates and content to the game. We are incredibly proud that Guild Wars has stood the test of time and reached this amazing milestone."

