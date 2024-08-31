Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Guilty Gear, Video Games | Tagged: Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, nintendo switch

Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition Arrives This January

Guilty Gear -Strive- will finally arrive for the Nintendo Switch next year, as Arc System Works will release the game in January

Article Summary Guilty Gear -Strive- hits Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2025, with all content and updates from Seasons 1-3.

Enjoy 28 diverse characters, including Sol Badguy and Slayer, in the largest roster in Guilty Gear history.

Engage in multiple modes: Story, Arcade, Survival, Tutorial, Training, and online lagless battles via Rollback Netcode.

Explore unique features like Combo Maker, Digital Figure Mode, GG World Mode, and Gallery Mode for extra fun.

Arc System Works confirmed this week they will release the long-awaited Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition for the platform this January. Players will be getting the full fighting game and all of the content and updates released so far, including all of the characters from the first three seasons, so you have the entire roster. We have the full rundown of everything included in this addition, as well as the latest trailer above, as the game will be out on January 23, 2025.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition will feature all 28 characters spanning the game's Seasons 1-3. Players can enjoy online multiplayer modes, single-player modes like Arcade and Survival modes, Tutorial and Training modes to welcome newcomers and more. Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition also preserves the stunning graphics and immersive experience that players have enjoyed on console and PC versions while fully embracing the ability for fiery battles across the Nintendo Switch's TV mode, tabletop mode, or handheld modes!

28 Plapayble Characters – A diverse roster of 28 characters and the largest roster in Guilty Gear history, from Sol Badguy to the recently added Slayer in Season 3.

A diverse roster of 28 characters and the largest roster in Guilty Gear history, from Sol Badguy to the recently added Slayer in Season 3. Story Mode – Experience the over 6-hour Guilty Gear -Strive- main story following the conclusion of Sol Badguy's journey!

Experience the over 6-hour Guilty Gear -Strive- main story following the conclusion of Sol Badguy's journey! "Another Story" – Enjoy a full-length movie that follows what has been occurring in the background of the game's main story.

Enjoy a full-length movie that follows what has been occurring in the background of the game's main story. Online Battles – With Rollback Netcode functionality installed, players can enjoy lagless online battles with other Nintendo Switch players remotely.

With Rollback Netcode functionality installed, players can enjoy lagless online battles with other Nintendo Switch players remotely. Additional Games Modes & Features Tutorial Mode – Learn the basics of gameplay before you battle it out in Story Mode and other exciting modes. Mission Mode – Perform practical techniques in a variety of mission-style challenges. Survival Mode – Battle it out against consecutive CPU opponents with a limited health bar. Training Mode – Freely practice with the ability to recreate a myriad of battle situations. Versus Mode – Battle against CPU or human opponents offline with preferred battle settings. Online Match – Fight against players from around the world with Ranked Tower, Open Park, and Player Match settings. Combo Maker – Create your own original combo/sequence recipe and upload it, or challenge those uploaded by other players. Digital Figure Mode – Create original dioramas, placing character models freely on a preferred background while viewing those created and uploaded by others. GG World Mode – View a glossary, character relation charts, and timelines related to the GUILTY GEAR series. Gallery Mode – Collect and enjoy a variety of character artwork, movies, and soundtracks.



