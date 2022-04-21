Guilty Gear -Strive- To Receive "Another Story" Next Week

Arc System Works dropped a mysterious reveal today for Guilty Gear -Strive- as we're getting "Another Story" next week. The team will be releasing a brand new storyline experience for players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles., but only for those who have purchased the Season 1 Pass. This is the only way you'll be able to experience the story and will have no other way of purchasing it for use in the game.

As to the content, "Another Story" will provide you with a brand new look behind the curtain from an entirely different perspective, featuring appearances from a number of the characters who you did not come across in the main storyline of the game. That includes familiar faces such as Ramlethal, May, and Baiken. We have a little bit of an intro to the story, as well as some screenshots for you below. But beyond that, there's no video or other content at this time about it. We'll just have to wait until April 29th to see more.

A young girl who has awoken from a long slumber. She's lived within a dream since her birth due to a unique condition caused by her brain's inability to withstand her exceptional intellect and abilities. As she's only just woken up, she doesn't have a solid grasp on common sense and social skills. Her one and only motive is to get revenge for her brother's life. While the incident in America triggered by Asuka R. Kreutz's surrender unfolds… Special Brigade Commander Ramlethal Valentine heads to the outskirts of Illyria after receiving report of an emergency. There she finds a girl who closely resembles Bedman, who once worked with the Universal Will against mankind.