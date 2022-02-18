Gunborg: Dark Matters Set To Release On PC & Consoles In March

Gunborg: Dark Matters has received a release date from ORBMIT Productions as it will drop onto both PC and consoles in early March. Developed by Rickard Paulsson, this futuristic arcade-style action 2D platformer will have you as a lone soldier slicing and shooting your way through a giant spaceship filled with aliens, traps, hazards, and robots all blocking your way from capturing some of the most deadly targets in space. You'll use dark energy and a killer synthwave soundtrack that will send you back to 1981 to destroy and capture everything in your path. Enjoy the trailer below as it will be released on March 4th, 2022.

Do you have what it takes to face constant threats while staying on your feet in the heat of combat? Can you keep your cool when chaos is descending upon you? Armed with a fierce energy blade, a powerful shield and jetpack, you will have to traverse the many traps and hazards scattered throughout the ship and destroy any foe that stands between you and your targets. Run, jump, and wall slide your way through a variety of levels each with their own challenges and dangers. Level the playing field by equipping the weapons of your fallen enemies and using them against the alien army while using your shield to deflect and block enemy attacks and spike hazards. Show your skills and create a combat chain by killing enemies in quick succession and become infused with dark energy causing weapons to become more powerful and shoot differently. Find and collect the many info-bots scattered throughout the ship to unlock additional content including levels and an additional difficulty setting. Skill-based Gameplay: Use your skills to build a combat chain and accumulate as many points as possible.

Use your skills to build a combat chain and accumulate as many points as possible. Three Difficulty Settings: Various difficulty settings to choose from allowing accessibility to all skill levels from easy for those looking for an experience to hard for those seeking the ultimate challenge.

Various difficulty settings to choose from allowing accessibility to all skill levels from easy for those looking for an experience to hard for those seeking the ultimate challenge. Full Gamepad Support: Play with your preferred controls, Gunborg can be played either with a keyboard and mouse or controller of your choice.

Play with your preferred controls, Gunborg can be played either with a keyboard and mouse or controller of your choice. Wield a Variety of Weapons: Equip and use the many different and unique weapons of your enemies.

Equip and use the many different and unique weapons of your enemies. Use a Powerful Shield to Deflect Enemy Attacks: Use your shield to deflect enemy attacks back at them or as a means of surfing an otherwise impassable runway of spikes.

Use your shield to deflect enemy attacks back at them or as a means of surfing an otherwise impassable runway of spikes. Become Infused with Dark Energy: Maximize your combat chain to become infused with dark energy making weapons more powerful and shoot in new ways.

Maximize your combat chain to become infused with dark energy making weapons more powerful and shoot in new ways. Super-Fast and Addictive Respawn Cycle: Don't be slowed down by death. Gunborgs super-fast respawn cycle puts you straight back into the action with fair and well-placed checkpoints.