Gunbrella Receives New Trailer Announcing Its Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for Gunbrella released during PAX West as Devolver Digital has revealed the game's official release date.

Devolver Digital and Doinksoft have released a new trailer for Gunbrella during PAX West, revealing the game's release date in the process. The team confirmed that the game will be released for PC via Steam, as well as the Nintendo Switch, on September 13, 2023. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a gritty side-scrolling adventure as you play a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge in a world where it's always raining with a depleting source of energy. You will take the titular weapon and fight enemies in an array of quick battles with all sorts of contraptions stored within your parasol. Enjoy the trailer!

"Gunbrella is a gritty noir-punk action-adventure set in a world dependent on a rapidly diminishing natural resource. Fill the rain-soaked boots of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, entering an unfamiliar town armed only with the titular Gunbrella, a high-caliber firearm that doubles as an umbrella. Your hard-nosed investigation soon becomes entangled with the inner workings of a creepy cabal of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cultists, and the fallout of corporate exploitation. Engage in thrilling, side-scrolling action making full use of the Gunbrella's unique maneuverability and close-quarters combat capabilities. The Gunbrella is more than just a weapon – use it to glide, swing, dash, and dive around the world and discover seemingly unattainable secrets along the way."

"From a small town menaced by cult kidnappings to a junkyard fortress ruled by a ruthless trash gang, explore a diverse assortment of unusual locations and interrogate bizarre characters on your quest for answers. Keep track of findings in your trusty notebook, and remember to retrace your steps. Salvage scrap and spare parts to trade for different munitions and upgrades for your impermeable arsenal. As your search deepens, and you conjure increasingly ghastly agents of the supernatural, you'll need all the help you can get."

