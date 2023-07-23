Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam Evolution

Gundam Evolution Set To Shut Down This November

Bandai Namco has confirmed that Novemeber 29th will be the final day of operations for Gundam Evolution, with some final content coming.

Bandai Namco dropped the word this past week that they're ending Gundam Evolution, as the game will be shutting down this November. The word came down on their news feed, indicating that everything will be closed up and conclude on November 29th, 2023. The game has literally been around less than a calendar year and, by all accounts, was doing fine with a decent player base. So the decision to close this game down after only 15 months in the market is a head-scratcher, especially with an IP as popular as Gundam. In any case, we have the post below, along with the roadmap for the last four months of content.

Thank you all for your continued support. This is Kazuya Maruyama, the Executive Producer for Gundam Evolution. It is with great sadness that we are announcing the conclusion of Gundam Evolution. The game's service will end on November 29, 2023 (PST).

We wanted to create a title that brought FPS fans and Gundam fans together. We challenged ourselves to create an authentic Gundam FPS game that could be played globally. Unfortunately, we have determined that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players. We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has played the game and supported us to this point. At the same time, we would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and players. Though Gundam Evolution is coming to a close, updates will continue to roll out with Season 6 (new unit: Zeta Gundam & new maps: Ironworks (Domination) and Large Water Facility (Point Capture)) on August 23 (PDT) and the final season (new unit: Kampfer & new map: Space Fortress (Destruction)) on October 25 (PDT). We will do our best so players continue to enjoy the game while it remains live.

Please find below the schedule leading up to the end of service, in-game changes, and FAQ. Although we don't have much time until Gundam Evolution's service ends, the development and administrative teams will remain hard at work to ensure players can enjoy it until then. Thank you, as always, for your continued support.

