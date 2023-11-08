Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals Two New Call Of Duty Gaming Glasses

Gunnar and Activision have partnered up for two new pair of gamer glasses, designed and themed for the Call Of Duty franchise.

Article Summary Activision and Gunnar launch two Call Of Duty themed gaming glasses.

Alpha and UAV glasses come with unique features and in-game perks.

UAV designed with an aluminum-magnesium frame and exclusive lens tech.

Alpha offers a polymer frame and multi-barrel hinges for durability.

As part of their ramp-up to the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision has partnered with Gunnar to release two new pairs of gamer glasses themed around the franchise. The company has designed two different looks, one of them going by Alpha (which you can see here) and the other called UAV (which you can see further down). Each offers a different look and feel to designs they already have on the market, customized with a special design for each frame, cases, wiping cloths, and more that fit into the CoD lifestyle. We have more info on both of them below, as the Alpha is going for $60, and the UAV is selling for $100, both through the company's website.

Follow the steps of GUNNAR and Task Force141 and embark on a mission to protect all eyes. With an aluminum-magnesium forged frame, discreet spring hinges, and adjustable nose pads, wearing the Call of Duty UAV Edition is the perfect loadout. They're the perfect accessory for all gamers, especially those who can't wait to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. These glasses strategically watch your six, preventing eye strain, headaches, and blurred vision experienced from long hours of gaming or in front of a screen. The COD Alpha glasses feature a precision-engineered polymer frame material and sturdy multi-barrel hinges, while the COD UAV glasses feature an Aluminum-Magnesium forged frame material and flexible spring hinges; both give gamers access to Call of Duty's Exclusive Task Force 141 in-game weapons Charm.

UAV

Aluminum-magnesium forged frame material.

Flexible spring hinges

GUNNAR patented lens technology.

G-Shield Plus lens coating: anti-reflective, smudge-resistant, and oleophobic.

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV.

Alpha

Precision-engineered polymer frame material.

Sturdy multi-barrel hinges

GUNNAR patented lens technology.

G-Shield lens coating: anti-reflective, smudge-resistant & oleophobic.

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV.

