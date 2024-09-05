Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: guy fieri, monopoly

Guy Fieri-Themed Monopoly Game Has Been Released

Take your real estate dreams to Flavortown as Monopoly has a new version of the classic board game themed around Guy Fieri

Article Summary Experience Flavortown with Guy Fieri-themed Monopoly, featuring unique culinary properties and custom movers.

Build and trade Guy's restaurant properties like Chicken Guy! and Pig & Anchor to dominate the board game.

Custom Monopoly money, vibrant game board, and Fieri-inspired cards add flavor to classic gameplay.

Collect tokens, develop restaurant empires, and strategize to outshine competitors in this flavorful edition.

The Op Games have released a new version of Monopoly this week, as they are taking everything to Flavortown with a new Guy Fieri-themed version. Simply called Monopoly: Flavortown, this version will have you playing the same game you've known in the past, only now you will be putting up restaurants and running your own food empire, all themed around Fieri's entire aesthetic. We have more info below as its currently on sale for $45.

Monopoly: Flavortown

Get a taste of being a restaurateur while visiting Flavortown. Pick one of six custom movers to travel around the vivid board filled with properties based on Guy's restaurants, cards inspired by Guy's career, and more. Buy and trade properties, make timely moves, and develop your own restaurants. With a bit of fortune, you can come out on top… but watch out—your opponents won't go down without taking a stab at their own restaurant empires! Flavortown vividly captures the essence of Fieri's renowned restaurants. From the lively Chicken Guy! to the iconic Pig & Anchor, each property on the board represents a chance for players to build their restaurant empires and dominate the flavorful landscape.

A Vibrant Game Board: Showcasing Flavortown's diverse culinary landmarks, inviting players to strategize and expand their restaurant holdings.

Collectible Tokens: Six distinctive movers symbolizing beloved elements from Guy Fieri's world, allowing players to embody the spirit of Flavortown as they navigate the board.

Title Deed Cards: Featuring properties such as Guy's American Kitchen & Bar and other famous locations from Fieri's culinary empire, offering players opportunities to acquire and develop their holdings.

Chance and Community Chest Cards: Inspired by the twists and turns of Fieri's career, adding an element of surprise and strategy to gameplay.

Custom Monopoly Money: Designed with a touch of Flavortown flair, enhancing the immersive experience of managing wealth and investments.

Houses and Hotels: For players to strategically build and upgrade their restaurant properties, aiming to outshine their competitors.

Dice: Essential tools for making pivotal moves and determining the course of gameplay.

