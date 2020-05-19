GWENT Has Officially Been Released Onto Steam For PC

CD Projekt Red has finally released GWENT: The Witcher Card Game onto Steam, bringing the popular title to PC. The game, based on the popular Witcher series by the same company, has been a staple of mobile for a couple of years now. While the game has had some ups and downs, it has remained popular among hardcore fans as a pastime to get some extra Witcher action with the company not currently working on a sequel. You can read more about it and check out the trailer below as you can download the game today.

Join in The Witcher universe's favorite card game — available for free! Blending the CCG and TCG genres, GWENT sees you clash in fast-paced online PvP duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making and careful deck construction. Collect and command Geralt, Yennefer and other iconic Witcher-world heroes. Grow your collectible arsenal with spells and special abilities that dramatically turn the tide of battle. Use deception and clever tricks in your strategy to win the fight in classic, seasonal and Arena modes. Play GWENT: The Witcher Card Game for free now. A fair and fun progression system turns the effort of building a competitive collection of cards into pure pleasure — simply collect new cards to build decks with as you play GWENT; no strings attached. Beautiful, hand-drawn art and mesmerizing visual effects breathe life into every card, battle and battlefield, making GWENT fun to play and every duel a joy to watch.

Crush the enemy with brute strength or outsmart them with clever tricks — no matter your deck, GWENT's unique round-based gameplay opens up a world of strategic possibilities to play with when fighting for victory. Whether it's a quick online game against a friend, a highly competitive PvP challenge, or something new and wildly adventurous like the Arena, GWENT's selection of game modes has got you covered. Sling cards from your deck across two tactically distinct rows — melee and ranged. Gather more points in the duel against your opponent to win a round. Win two out of three rounds to win the battle. It won't be easy, but no one said it should be. You start with 10 cards from your deck in hand, able to play each card right from the start. It's up to you to open the game with your strongest unit, or save the best for later in the fight. How will your deck look and what will your strategy be?