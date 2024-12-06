Posted in: Card Games, CD Projekt Red, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop, The Witcher | Tagged: gwent

Hachette Boardgames To Release Gwent Physical Edition

Gwent, the deck-building strategy game based on The Witcher franchise, will be getting a physical edition sometime in Fall 2025

Hachette Boardgames has partnered with CD Projekt Red to release a physical edition of Gwent, the card game based on The Witcher franchise. The two teams have come together to make this version of the popular card game, originally introduced in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as this will be the first time the card game is presented outside of a digital space with the ability to challenge your friends face-to-face. This strategy deck-building game will be released sometime in Q3 2025 and will go for $40. We have more info about it below.

Gwent: The Legendary Card Game

After a decade in the making, the iconic card game from The Witcher universe is finally coming to tabletops. First introduced in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—a video game that has sold over 50 million copies and ranks among the top 10 games of all time—Gwent quickly captured the hearts of millions. Since then, The Witcher has expanded into a hit Netflix series, while Gwent itself has evolved into standalone digital adaptations, including its own mobile app. Now, for the first time, Gwent is stepping into the physical realm. With the full backing of CD Projekt Red and the official Witcher license, this 1v1 duel game delivers an authentic experience. Boasting over 400 cards faithfully reproducing the iconic designs from The Witcher 3 and a playmat, Gwent is ready to transform any surface into a battleground.

In Gwent, two players build decks from various factions, each with its own unique set of cards and abilities. The goal of the game is to win two out of three rounds. The battlefield features multiple rows to which players will depoly their units and special ability cards to battle it out. Gwent is known for its deep strategic elements, including bluffing, careful resource management, and reading the opponent's moves. Players must choose when to push aggressively to win a round or when to hold back and play for the long game. With unprecedented levels of demand, this stunning reproduction is a must-have for Witcher fans and card game enthusiasts alike.

