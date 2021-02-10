Hackers Have Already Put Cyberpunk 2077 & Witcher 3 Code On Auction

Well, that didn't take long. It has been confirmed that the hacked source code for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 are for sale. If you're not already familiar with the story, earlier this week CD Projekt Red revealed that they had been hacked with a lot of their private company info being held for ransom. The general public and members of the media naturally assumed this was in response to the poor launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and the continuing fallout the company has been dealing with since. The company basically made the entire ordeal public themselves and said they were working with authorities on the matter, but that they would not give into the demands. Part of those demands required a response within 48 hours, which has come and gone.

Keeping their word, the still unknown hackers have listed the source codes for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 up for sale. As you can see from the tweets below from vx-underground, the codes have been put up for auction with a starting bid of $1,000. They've also advised that the source they're selling it from will be the only location and all other bids on other sites are fake. It also appears that a number of other forums, including 4Chan, now have their hands on the leaked Gwent files that were also taken, so it appears the hackers are selling what they feel is valuable and giving away what they believe is either damaging or can cause the most harm to the company.

CD Projekt Red's ransomed data has been leaked online. pic.twitter.com/T4Zzqfn78F — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 10, 2021

This is the source code to 'Gwent' card game. Witcher 3, CyberPunk 2077, etc is being auctioned today on EXPLOIT forums at a starting bid of $1,000USD. The ransomware authors said they will not be auctioning data anywhere else – any other location other than EXPLOIT is fake. — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 10, 2021

CD Projekt Red has yet to make a statement on this new development, as we're guessing they're going to keep quiet on the matter and let law enforcement do their job. But regardless of how you look at it, this is going to be one of those defining moments for the company as we wait to see how they manage to continue operating under these circumstances.