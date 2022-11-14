Hello Kitty Returns To Puzzle & Dragons For New Collab

GungHo Online Entertainment announced a new partnership with Sanrio to bring Hello Kitty back to Puzzle & Dragons for a new event. The two properties will collaborate for another special event starting today and running all the way through November 27th, as you'll snag Hello Kitty and her friends for a limited-time adventure. You'll have to recruit some cuddly companions to help you on the way and find a way to victory, as you'll encounter seven event-exclusive dungeons. We got the full rundown of what's in store for you down below, and if you don't have the game already, you can get it for free from the App Store and Google Play.

Hello Kitty x Puzzle & Dragons Help Hello Kitty use dazzling magic and have a fun time with all of her pals. Players who log in during the event will receive a free pull at the Sanrio Characters Memorial Egg Machine. Players can also collect characters from the Sanrio Characters Egg Machine. Practice new spells with Great Witch of the Enchanting Seas, Hello Kitty, and Great Witch of the Deep Forest, Hello Kitty, or make new friends with Hangyodon and Cogimyun. Meet enchanting companions and win special rewards in seven event-exclusive dungeons: Sanrio Characters lets players battle for a chance to earn rewards, including Sanrio Characters Medal – Gold. These medals can be traded at the Monster Exchange.

Skill Leveling Dungeon Sanrio Characters will guarantee Skill Up for team members that have the same Skill as characters featured in this dungeon.

REMDrapurin Descended! & Multiplayer! REMDrapurin Descended! will have REMDrapurin and Diamond REMDrapurin invade at the end of the dungeon. They appear at random, and players can receive them as drops when the characters are defeated. Clearing this dungeon for the first time also grants a pull from the ★6+ Sanrio Characters Egg Machine. Multiplayer! REMDrapurin Descended! lets players and their friends play together to clear the dungeon.

Sanrio Characters Land! gives a 100% drop rate and special Assist character to players who use Sanrio Characters collab characters as a Leader on their team. In the dungeon, players can also receive various drops, such as Super Snow Globe Dragon and Py. Multiplayer! Sanrio Characters Land! lets players join forces to overcome the challenges of this dungeon.

Hello Kitty Title Challenge! rewards players with the [Hello Kitty] title, which requires players to use a fixed team.

Monster Exchange Collect collab medals to trade them in at the Monster Exchange for collab-exclusive characters like Hello Mimmy and Hello Kitty's Ribbon. Medals can be earned in the Sanrio Characters' dungeon.

Special Bundles Hello Kitty wants to invite all her friends to join her for fun and magic. Help her find them with special bundles: 30 Magic Stones & Ideal Cinnamon Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Ideal Cinnamon Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also receive a special Sanrio Characters Collab BGM Set when they receive Colorful Dragon Caller, Ideal Cinnamon for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & ★6+ Sanrio Characters Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6+ Sanrio Characters Egg Machine for $19.99 USD.

15 Magic Stones & Cogimyun Egg Machine: Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Cogimyun Egg Machine for $ 14 .99 USD. Players will also get special Sanrio Characters Orbs 3 when they receive Cogimyun for the first time.

15 Magic Stones & Charmmy kitty Egg Machine: Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Charmmy kitty Egg Machine for $ 14 .99 USD. Players will also get special Sanrio Characters Orbs 2 when they receive Charmmy kitty for the first time.

1 Magic Stone & Sanrio Characters Egg Machine: Grants 1 Magic Stone and one pull from the Sanrio Characters Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.