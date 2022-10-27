Halloween Countdown: The Top Five Psychic-Types In Pokémon GO

Halloween is on its way back to Pokémon GO. In honor of the event, we are counting down the best Pokémon of the spooky variety to bring into raids. First, we covered the Top Five Ghost-types, Dark-types, and Bug-types here. Now, we look through a crystal ball into the future as we count down the Top Five Psychic-types to use as raid counters in Pokémon GO.

5 – Mega Latias

It's no surprise that the Mega Evolution of a Legendary takes such a high spot. Legendaries bring power as it is, but add a Mega Evolution and you've got a force to be reckoned with. It also doesn't take a Psychic to know, though, that Latios is even more powerful than Latios here. Where on the list will Mega Latios rank if Mega Latios is here?

4 – Hoopa Unbound

A dual Psychic/Dark-type, Hoopa Unbound brings the Psychic-type power with a typing switch. Hoopa Confined, which also ranks high on raid counter guides, is a Psychic/Ghost-type, is a Mythical Pokémon that has been only available twice in the game. Hoopa was available once through the Season of Mischief's Special Research back in Fall 2021 and was just dropped again as the very first Elite Raid earlier in the Season of Light.

3 – Mega Latios

Mega Latios takes the slot just two spots ahead of Mega Latias. Many of the Psychic-type counters that show up on the list are close together, but Latios always seems to edge out its counterpart by a few slots when it is listed.

2 – Mewtwo

The original 150th Pokémon and one in the first set of Legendaries, Mewtwo is a Psychic-type powerhouse. If we were including Shadow Pokémon, it must be said that Shadow Mewtwo takes the top spot. But since we're not…

1 – Mega Alakazam

The newly released Mega Evolution of Alakazam is the top Psychic-type, non-Shadow counter in Pokémon GO.