Halo Infinite Shows Off The New Campaign Overview Video

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries released a brand new Halo Infinite video today as they give us a better look at the game's campaign. While there is a ton of familiarity here, there's also a lot of new stuff to do, as the video is quick to point out that while you may be in familiar territory, there are things you need to learn since you've been gone. While in previous games it felt like you were alone but had the knowledge of support being on the way, this time you are truly alone as humanity fights for survival and the remains of the UNSC are being hunted down. Enjoy checking out the video below as the game will be released on December 8th, 2021.

When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity's greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring. Halo's celebrated multiplayer returns, reimagined and free-to-play! Seasonal updates evolve the experience over time with unique events, new modes and maps, and community-focused content. Halo Infinite returns to its roots with fair starts, on-map equipment, and 4-player squads to offer the ultimate arena-shooter experience. Create endless combat possibilities by mixing and matching a rich variety of weapons, vehicles and equipment to experience big-team mayhem and fun that embraces the full spectrum of the Halo sandbox. Become a Spartan that's uniquely your own with a rich and deep player customization system. Earn and discover new cosmetic items simply by playing campaign or multiplayer. Or to obtain even more cosmetic rewards, purchase a Battle Pass that never expires and unlock new content at your own pace.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halo Infinite – Campaign Overview (https://youtu.be/XCbMVbeKlCg)